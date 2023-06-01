 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Pete Davidson started hanging out with Chase Sui Wonders after his brief relationship ended with model Emily Ratajkowski.

According to a report, the couple has been spotted picking up a new pup at Citipups in New York City.

The report in "Seventeen" said it's unclear whether they adopted the pooch together or if Chase just accompanied Pete during his pick-up.

TMZ reported that the pet store just posted a video of Pete and Chase cozying up at the counter and the former SNL star adopted a 2.5-month-old Cavapoo puppy after mourning the recent loss of his two-year-old dog, Henry.

In an interview with Nylon, Chase Sui Wonders shared that she and the former Davidson became “fast friends” on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies and “work together super well,”

She said that working with Pete is her “favorite thing” and dubbed him a super-supportive partner.

Pete Davidson famously dated Kim Kardashian after her spilt from rapper Kanye West.

The comedian was allegedly threatened by West on social media as he started dating the rapper's former wife.

