Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are spending so much time together that they have “practically moved in” with each other even though they are still living at their own places.

Speaking of the duo following their reconnection at Coachella in April, an insider told Us Weekly that their “feelings” for each other came “flooding back” since they parted ways.

Even though the Senorita hitmakers haven’t confirmed their reconciliation, the insider said it feels like the singers have developed a “new relationship.”

“They’ve practically moved in with each other,” an insider said. “They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

“They don’t like leaving each other’s sides,” the insider added before revealing that fans of the duo may see them walking down the “red carpets and attending events [together]” soon enough.

The source went on to share that as Cabello and Mendes spend quality time together, the former lovers feel less like they’re taking their connection “for granted.”

“It feels like a new relationship,” the insider said of the couple.

Cabello and Mendes started seeing each other in 2019 following years of friendship and even spent the covid19 pandemic together.

However, they decided to part ways as they penned in a joint social media statement, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

However, the couple gave a surprise to their fans after they were spotted locking lips at Coachella in April. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions.