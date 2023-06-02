 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection 

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are spending so much time together that they have “practically moved in” with each other even though they are still living at their own places.

Speaking of the duo following their reconnection at Coachella in April, an insider told Us Weekly that their “feelings” for each other came “flooding back” since they parted ways.

Even though the Senorita hitmakers haven’t confirmed their reconciliation, the insider said it feels like the singers have developed a “new relationship.”

“They’ve practically moved in with each other,” an insider said. “They each have their own places, but they’re spending every day they can together and traveling together.”

“They don’t like leaving each other’s sides,” the insider added before revealing that fans of the duo may see them walking down the “red carpets and attending events [together]” soon enough.

The source went on to share that as Cabello and Mendes spend quality time together, the former lovers feel less like they’re taking their connection “for granted.”

“It feels like a new relationship,” the insider said of the couple.

Cabello and Mendes started seeing each other in 2019 following years of friendship and even spent the covid19 pandemic together.

However, they decided to part ways as they penned in a joint social media statement, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

However, the couple gave a surprise to their fans after they were spotted locking lips at Coachella in April. Since then, they have been spotted together on several occasions.

More From Entertainment:

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night video

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night
Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North

Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North
'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her

'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her
Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy
Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog

Pete Davidson and girlfriend spotted picking up new dog
Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian takes big initiative to protect children from Kanye West's antics
K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight

K-pop group Itzy’s Yeji reveals only food she ate for 3 months straight
Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible

Blackpink’s Rosé reveals what she would do if she becomes invisible
K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment

K-pop group New Jeans reveal their most impactful career moment
Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”
Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending

Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending
Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation

Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation
Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year

Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year
Jessica Biel speaks in favour of writers amid ongoing strike

Jessica Biel speaks in favour of writers amid ongoing strike
Drew Barrymore shares best piece of business advice: ‘Find the white space’

Drew Barrymore shares best piece of business advice: ‘Find the white space’
Tom Hanks elaborates on ‘five Rubicons’ of film-making

Tom Hanks elaborates on ‘five Rubicons’ of film-making
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?