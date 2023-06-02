 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Jailer also features Jackie Shroff in significant role
'Jailer' also features Jackie Shroff in significant role

Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia have finally wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming action-thriller film Jailer.

Taking it to their Twitter handle, makers ‘Sun Pictures’ shared a few pictures from the sets, where the entire cast and crew can be seen celebrating the wrap of the film.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah can be seen cutting a cake along with crew members. The pictures shared by the makers are all smiles.

Picture credits: Sun Pictures Twitter
Picture credits: Sun Pictures Twitter

They wrote in the caption: “It’s a wrap for #Jailer!”

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for Jailer

The action entertainer film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The 72-year-old actor will be playing the role of Jailer, Muthuvel Pandian. 

Meanwhile, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and Jackie Shroff.

Rajinikanth starrer will also star Malayalam actor Mohanlal in an extended cameo appearance.

Jailer, produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, is slated to release in theatres on August 10, reports India Today.

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'
Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why
Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'
Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'
Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him
Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'
Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours
Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?
Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures
Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic

Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic
Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’
Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’
Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary

Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary
Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting

Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting
'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls

'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls
Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster
Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why

Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why