Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

'Jailer' also features Jackie Shroff in significant role

Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia have finally wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming action-thriller film Jailer.

Taking it to their Twitter handle, makers ‘Sun Pictures’ shared a few pictures from the sets, where the entire cast and crew can be seen celebrating the wrap of the film.

Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamannaah can be seen cutting a cake along with crew members. The pictures shared by the makers are all smiles.

Picture credits: Sun Pictures Twitter

They wrote in the caption: “It’s a wrap for #Jailer!”

The action entertainer film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The 72-year-old actor will be playing the role of Jailer, Muthuvel Pandian.

Meanwhile, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and Jackie Shroff.

Rajinikanth starrer will also star Malayalam actor Mohanlal in an extended cameo appearance.

Jailer, produced under the banner of Sun Pictures, is slated to release in theatres on August 10, reports India Today.