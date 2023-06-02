Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary

Princess Anne, who is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps, joined them as they celebrated their 30th anniversary with a freedom parade in Winchester.



During this special anniversary event, Princess Anne was welcomed with a Royal Salute, before inspecting the Parade which involved over 500 personnel.



It was the Royal Logistic Corps first parade in Winchester since they had been granted freedom of the city. The RLC are currently based at Worthy Down Barracks, which is near Winchester, and was opened by The Princess in 2021.

The right of Freedom of Entry is an ancient privilege and allows the Corps to parade through the city to the beat of drums, with swords drawn, bayonets fixed and colours flying.

It comes from a period in history when only trusted military units would be allowed to carry arms within city boundaries.

The Princess Royal also had the opportunity to meet a number of veterans and cadets who were taking part in the parade.

The Corps were formed in 1993 from the amalgamation of the Royal Corps of Transport, the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, the Royal Pioneer Corps, the Army Catering Corps and the Postal and Courier Branch of the Royal Engineers.

They provide from a wide range of trades including, Chef’s, drivers, communications specialists, postal and courier operators and logisticians.

The event was followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Winchester Cathedral.