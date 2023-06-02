 
menu menu menu
Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary
Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary

Princess Anne, who is the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Logistic Corps, joined them as they celebrated their 30th anniversary with a freedom parade in Winchester.

During this special anniversary event, Princess Anne was welcomed with a Royal Salute, before inspecting the Parade which involved over 500 personnel.

It was the Royal Logistic Corps first parade in Winchester since they had been granted freedom of the city. The RLC are currently based at Worthy Down Barracks, which is near Winchester, and was opened by The Princess in 2021.

The right of Freedom of Entry is an ancient privilege and allows the Corps to parade through the city to the beat of drums, with swords drawn, bayonets fixed and colours flying.

It comes from a period in history when only trusted military units would be allowed to carry arms within city boundaries.

The Princess Royal also had the opportunity to meet a number of veterans and cadets who were taking part in the parade.

The Corps were formed in 1993 from the amalgamation of the Royal Corps of Transport, the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, the Royal Pioneer Corps, the Army Catering Corps and the Postal and Courier Branch of the Royal Engineers.

They provide from a wide range of trades including, Chef’s, drivers, communications specialists, postal and courier operators and logisticians.

The event was followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Winchester Cathedral.

More From Royals:

Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary

Princess Anne joins Royal Logistic Corps on their 30th anniversary
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to ‘party the night away’: report

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry to ‘party the night away’: report
Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins video

Meghan Markle has 'nothing left to say' as new fame period begins
Queen Camilla put foot down when grandkids requested THIS on birthday video

Queen Camilla put foot down when grandkids requested THIS on birthday
Sarah Ferguson tipped to talks about Royal life with 'healthy sense of humour' video

Sarah Ferguson tipped to talks about Royal life with 'healthy sense of humour'
Sarah Ferguson wants 'boyfriend' as mutual divorce with Prince Andrew video

Sarah Ferguson wants 'boyfriend' as mutual divorce with Prince Andrew
Video: Queen Rania, King Abdullah II greet Prince William and Kate Middleton video

Video: Queen Rania, King Abdullah II greet Prince William and Kate Middleton

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Princess Diana's family

'The Crown' actor's dog named after Princess Diana's family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘poked the wrong bear’ with NYC stint
Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos

Kate, William join world royals in Jordan at Prince Hussein's wedding to Rajwa Al-Saif: Photos
Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?

Kate and William gave special instructions to Digital Content Creator before Jordan visit?
Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?

Netflix has no plans to renew contract with Harry and Meghan?
Prince Harry ‘doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy’ video

Prince Harry ‘doesn’t need to invent such things to get sympathy’
Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince

Kate Middleton, William turn heads as they attend wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince
Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’ video

Prince Harry facing ‘terrible divorce pressure’: ‘He’s under siege!’
Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator video

Prince Harry ‘never inherited’ Diana’s inner manipulator
Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?

Prince William rivaling younger brother Harry with YouTube deal?
Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human

Meghan Markle ‘obsessed' with her audition for the ‘most hard-done’ human
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s divorce ‘a done deal’? pal spills the beans
Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed' video

Meghan Markle is a ‘careful plotter’: 'Makes Harry think he can't succeed'