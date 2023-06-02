Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not planning to stop’: ‘That’s a factual inaccuracy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning their second coming, and has already threatened King Charles with a possible second round of fire power, all guns blazing.



The host of the To Di For Daily podcast, Kinsey Scholfield weighed in on everything.

Her admissions were shared during a brand-new interview with Fox News Digital.

There, she commented on the ‘silent second coming’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, because there being ‘nothing left to say’ is a “factual inaccuracy.”

Especially since Prince Harry has made it clear in the past that “he held back revelations in 'Spare' to protect his father and brother. This portion of his interview was instantly interpreted as a potential threat that Harry could continue to spill the tea.”

Mr Christopher Andersen on the other hand believes the chances of the duo ‘completely stopping’ are next to nought because they won’t truly step back.

“There are issues and causes and awards and red carpets and ongoing lawsuits and grievances aplenty to keep them in the public eye.”

Before concluding he also added, “There's a huge difference between stepping back and vanishing. Harry and Meghan wouldn't disappear from the public eye even if they knew how. They are born headline-grabbers.”