Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

World has a ‘vested interest’ in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s demise

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

These accusations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been brought to light by commentator Douglas Murray.

He was quoted telling the Independent, "Every nuance and every detail of this is being poked around in."

“What would happen if Harry and Meghan broke up and why would we give a hoot?”

“Would it bring the runaway price of food down overnight?” perhaps.

“Would the planet’s fevered takes cool off to such a degree that global warming was solved at a stroke? Probably not.”

“But the Sussexes are a public example, an on-the hoof reference point for other couples. And so I, for one, have a vested interest in rumours of their demise being greatly exaggerated.”

These claims and revelations have come in reference to rumors of Prince Harry and Meghna Markle's divorce. 

