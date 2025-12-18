Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward's son makes final decision on royal title

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's son James, Earl of Wessex, is making headlines for his potential royal title as he turned 18 this week.

King Charles' nephew will reportedly not become a prince even being the nephew of King Charles.

It might be a bitter truth for the fans who want to see them as prince and princess, but the fact is that the royal teens' parents are behind this decision.

Sophie and Edward decided not to use the HRH titles available to them at birth. The royals intented to give them a more normal upbringing while leaving the option open for them to use the titles later in life if they wished.

When Prince Edward tied the knot with Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, Buckingham Palace announced their kids would be styled as the children of an earl rather than as royal princes or princesses, despite being entitled to the titles under letters patent issued by King George V in 1917.

A common friend of Edward and Sophie has now revealed the truth aboutJames thoughts on Prince title, claiming: "That’s the last sort of thing he’s interested in."

In 2020, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, told Good Housekeeping: “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.

She continued: “Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it’s highly unlikely.”

Louise, the now 22-year-old, also chose not to begin using the HRH princess title when she turned 18 in 2021.

In contrast, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are being raised with their prince and princess titles in Montecito.

Despite being US-based and unlikely to become working royals, a spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People in 2023: "The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch."