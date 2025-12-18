Palace unveils emotional letter as Princess Anne receives devastating news

Princess Anne, who had joined the royal family for a special lunch at Palace, was left upset and in shock as she received the heartbreaking news.

The Princess Royal is a dedicated member working royal member and continues to support her brother King Charles with the same vigour and loyalty like she did for her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Wednesday, a letter written on behalf of Anne was revealed which was sent by Buckingham Palace to the Governor-General of Australia, as tragedy struck on Sunday local time. The letter itself was issued on Monday.

“The Princess Royal has conveyed a message to the to express shock and sadness in relation to the terror attack at Bondi beach. The message follows her recent visit to Sydney,” Anne’s private secretary Lieutenant Colonel Catherine Skinner wrote.

“Her Royal Highness sends her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic incident and hopes for a speedy recovery to all those who were injured,” she continued, “The Princess Royal would also like to pay tribute to the first responders and members of the public who put themselves in harms way to help others.”

She surmised that Anne was “aware of the devastating effect that this tragedy will have had within the local and wider community and sends all those affected by this tragedy her sympathy at this difficult time”.

Two shooters had opened fire during a religious mass taking place at Bondi Beach which claimed the lives of 15 people and left many injured.