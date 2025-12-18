Prince William, Princess Kate release 2025 Christmas Card

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted fans with their 2025 Christmas Card alongside a heartfelt wish.

The new photo was released on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official social media channels, featuring the beaming Wales family.

The image was taken by @joshshinner in Norfolk back in April.

William and Kate penned a message, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas."

Fans rushed to the comments section to praise the power couple and their little ones, George, Charlotte and Louis.

One well-wisher wrote, "This is such an adorable picture!"

"Beautiful picture, love it," another one penned.

2025 proved to be life changing year for William and Catherine. At the beginning of the year, Kate revealed that she is in remission from cancer.

The future Queen gradually made her return to royal duties and performed crucial tasks.

The Waleses moved to their new home, Forest Lodge, for a fresh start after the health woes of Kate and King Charles.