Kate Middleton makes powerful statement to silence trolls

Geo News Digital Desk
December 18, 2025

Kate Middleton makes powerful statement after 'character assassination'

Princess Kate shut down trolls with a powerful message after being 'trolled' for almost a year during her life-threatening health condition.

2025 proved to be a year in which the Princess of Wales marked her return to the public eye after she completed her preventative chemotherapy. 

Being in remission from cancer, Catherine showed up at several key royal events, supporting King Charles and the monarchy. 

Most recently, she, alongside Prince William and their three kids, stepped out to join King Charles for Christmas lunch.

She was beaming with joy in a red ensemble and classic styling.

Speaking of her look, Lauren Bulla said that Kate was making a strong style statement. 

As per express.co.uk, she said, "Red is a colour that not only represents holiday cheer but also symbolises courage, bravery, and joy."

While decoding her jewellery choice, Lauren shared, "She is also wearing a pair of quintessential dangle Van Cleef & Arpels earrings in the maison’s iconic Alhambra motif, which represent luck. This pared-back jewellery option shines with a quieter nod to luxury."

Her overall style speaks of "freedom and bravery," which must be a message to the 'cruel' trolls. 

A royal expert, Amanda Foreman, recently spoke to People, admiring Princess Kate's willpower for standing tall despite "the global Internet went after her" during her cancer diagnosis.

She called it a "character assassination," but the future Queen put on a smile every time she appeared in public, proving that she is ready for her future role. 

