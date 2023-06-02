Meghan Markle getting ‘socialite 101’ classes: ‘But I think she wants more’

Experts believe Prince Harry has come ‘totally stale’ in his brand identity because “one podcast in three years does not $100 million make.”



The former head of communications & politics, Shannon Fletton made these admissions.

She spoke at length about the need for Harry to ‘shift’ his focus elsewhere, during an in-depth interview with Fox News Digital.

She believes, “Hypothetically, if I was working with a rich client who wanted to elevate themselves socially, I would get them on boards and host committees of influential charitable organizations in town.”

“I would advise they give lots of donations and have cute lunches with the CEOs and board chairs, and in exchange be recognized at the gala events with awards. That’s the same playbook they are using with Meghan. It’s socialite 101, but I think she wants more than that.”

Spence also feels this may prove to be the best time to “turn the page” because “they made $100 million from their tell-alls, which is more seed money than they need to kick off their work with Archewell.”

Thus “It’s time to actually show the public some impact work,” he admitted.

“However, it may be the case that the brands they have deals with are demanding diversification of their content because it’s gone totally stale.”

“They have huge deals and in reality have produced very little.”

At the end of the day, “one podcast in three years does not $100 million make."