Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive

Ex-host of This Morning Phillip Schofield revealed that “wouldn't be here” if it wasn’t for his daughters following his resignation from the show. He said that they were the only ones who had stayed by his side after he lost everything.

The 61 year old TV presenter explained that after he revealed in a statement to the Daily Mail that he’d had an affair with a younger man while being married to his wife, the fallout had been very intense and that he’d been having suicidal thoughts.

He added that his two daughters Ruby and Molly “guarded me and won't let me out of their sight” and that he feels a “weird numbness” although he took accountability for the situation: “I have brought myself down”

“My girls saved my life. They said last week they haven't left me for a moment. They've been by my side every moment because they're scared to let me out of their sight. What is that like for daughters to have to go with something like that? And they said to me, ‘don't you dare do this on our watch. We're supposed to be looking after you’. If my girls hadn't been there, I wouldn't be here, because I don't see my future.”