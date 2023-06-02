 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Sharon Stone reveals being ‘abandoned’ by Hollywood after suffering stroke in 2001

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Sharon Stone has recently made a shocking revelation about being dropped by Hollywood after suffering a stroke in 2001.

Speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Raising Our Voices event on May 31, the Basic Instinct star opened up that she was taken to hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage that lasted for nine days

The actress mentioned that the medical emergency compelled her to take a two-year hiatus from acting and that was the time when the industry stopped giving her jobs.

“I had a stroke in 2001, I had a one percent chance of survival, I had a 9-day brain bleed,” said the 65-year-old.

Sharon recalled she was scared to tell anyone in the industry.

“When it first happened, I didn’t want to tell anybody because you know if something goes wrong with you, you’re out,” remarked the actress

For the unversed, Sharon has worked in hit movies of the 80s and 90s including Total Recall, The Quick and the Dead and Casino.

Reflecting on her career, Sharon stated, “Something went wrong with me – I’ve been out for 20 years.”

“I recovered for seven years, and I haven’t had jobs since,” adding, “I was a very big movie star at one point in my life.”

Addressing diversity issue in the industry, Sharon pointed out, “I, too, am a person that has a diversity issue.”

While discussing the topic in general, the actress went on to explain, “Diversity can mean more than one thing. Diversity can be an injury, diversity can be the colour of your skin, diversity can mean standing up for yourself.”

“If you are diverse, you must demand a position in this business,” she concluded.

