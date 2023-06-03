Rafael Nadal undergoes hip surgery, misses French Open

Rafael Nadal is undergoing arthroscopic surgery tonight to examine the left psoas muscle. Twitter/TennisChannel

Spanish tennis champion Rafael Nadal underwent keyhole surgery to address his left hip injury, which prevented his participation in the French Open.

The 36-year-old, who plans to retire after the 2024 season, sustained the injury during the Australian Open in January and has been absent from competitive play since then. Despite engaging in practice sessions in recent weeks, Nadal was not able to regain sufficient fitness to participate in tournaments.

The results of the surgery, performed in Barcelona, will be announced today [Saturday], as he celebrates his 37th birthday. Last month, Nadal announced his withdrawal from the French Open, marking the first time in 19 years that he would not compete in the event. He expressed his goal of prioritising his physical condition for his final season in 2024.

Nadal's illustrious career includes an impressive record of 14 men's singles titles at Roland Garros and a total of 22 Grand Slam singles titles, equalling the record set by Serbia's Novak Djokovic.

Due to his absence from several tournaments earlier this year, Nadal's world ranking has dropped, and he is currently placed 15th.

Confirming the surgery, Nadal's spokesperson, Benito Perez-Barbadillo, mentioned that three doctors participated in the procedure.