Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Shameik Moore makes case for 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales live-action film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star Shameik Moore has said that he will put in double efforts if he is selected for the live-action Miles Morales role.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor said, “I guess you would get more than the voice if I was to play it,” revealing his approach to live-action roles compared to animation. “I would get in shape, take the steps and time to really slim, slim, slim up. Shave this beard. Go into afro-mode, take out the braids. And I would just put my entire being into that performance.”

Moreover, the critics love the latest film, with many praising the film's daring animation and top-notch screenplay.

"The audacious sequel is gigantically intimate, grappling with challenging themes while pushing the animation medium forward yet again," The Wrap opined.

"Miles Morales is back for a head-spinning adventure that ups the trippy imagery, and the stakes too," Variety said.

The Guardian maintained, "The brilliance of the kaleidoscopic, animated Spider-Verse erupts again in this multidimensional film about a teen superhero with exasperated parents.

The sequel to the phenomenal "Into the Spider-Verse" movie is ambitious, moving, and a helluva lot of fun. Why can’t all superhero movies be this wonderful? The Daily Beast wrote.

