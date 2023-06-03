 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Natalie Portman ‘working things out’ amid husband Benjamin Millepied’s affair

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Natalie Portman is struggling to keep her marriage with husband Benjamin Millepied despite his affair with a 25-year-old.

The pair, who married in 2012, separated last year but managed to work through their relationship woes, according to Page Six.

However, new developments threw them a curveball as a French outlet, Voici, claimed on Friday, June 2nd, 2023, that Millepied had an extramarital affair with climate activist Camille Étienne.

The new images from the outlet suggested that Millepied has been spending time with glamorous young activist, as they were spotted leaving his office.

The news came days before the 41-year-old Oscar winner and the 45-year-old dancer and choreographer were pictured at Georges in Paris on Monday. In the photo, Portman is seen smiling and chatting with Director Todd Haynes, via People Magazine.

More photographs showed them kissing while having dinner May 29th, 2023, in the French city.

A source close to the couple told Page Six, “They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family.”

Another source told People Magazine of the affair that it was “short-lived and it is over.”

“He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the insider added.

“Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.”

The couple share two kids: son Aleph, 12 this month, and daughter Amalia, 6.

