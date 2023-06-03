Phillip Schofield ‘feeling the fear’ to face people amid his alleged affair

Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield who left the show with immediate effect last week, revealed that he is too scared to go out as he fears he will be spat on in the street following his departure from ITV's This Morning.



The 61-year-old TV presenter left the show after admitting he had lied about having an affair with a younger colleague.

In an interview with The Sun, Mr. Schofield said he was afraid to leave his home over fears of the abuse he might receive.

He said: 'I do not know a time I will be able to walk out of the door.'I don't have any spirit. My friends tell me, "It will get better". It won't. Not now. Not this one.

'You watch all these layers of you slide away and slide away and slide away. The things that were dear to you. But I deserve it. It's my fault. I deserve it.'

He added that he would not use social media again following the fallout from the affair.

In another interview with the BBC, Mr. Schofield claimed his two daughters have saved his life since he quit This Morning, insisting he 'wouldn't be here' if they had not stayed by his side over the past week because he has 'lost everything'.