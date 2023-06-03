 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi gather with families to rejoice engagement

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrated their love with a lovely party surrounded by their families.

The Stranger Things star, 19 and her fiancé Jake, 21, marked their engagement with an intimate engagement party on Thursday, June 1st, 2023.

In a carousel of photos shared by hairstylist Pete Burkill, the couple posed for shots as they looked at each other lovingly in front of a white balloon arch and a neon sign spelling out ‘Mr. & Mrs. Bongiovi.’

The Enola Holmes actress donned a bridal two-piece white Giambattista Valli lace set trimmed with pearls for the part. Her hair was styled in loose waves whereas her makeover was soft glowy look, via Page Six.

Meanwhile, the youngest son of Jon Bon Jovi, sported a green suit with wide lapels and added a simple white button-up shirt and black belt for the occasion.

Over a week ago, before the party, the newly engaged couple spent some quality time with Jake’s parents over the weekend in Florida.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11th, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s Lover, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [white heart emoji].”

When they announced their engagement, the young couple faced criticism for being too young to marry. However, Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, defended his son and Brown during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023.

“I don’t know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice,” Bon Jovi said. “Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all.”

