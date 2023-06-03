 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Tom Cruise still on hunt for ‘someone special’ after Shakira fling fizzled out

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Tom Cruise is reportedly on a hunt for his “someone special” after Shakira made it clear that she is not interested him.

The Mission: Impossible star is back "on the prowl" as he is confident that he will find the lucky girl after his previous relationships did not work out.

According to Radar Online, the Hollywood heartthrob is looking for forever partner following his failed marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

Recently, Cruise thought he had a chance with Shakira after they met at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, but his charm did not work on the singer, who recently parted ways with her partner of 12 years, Gerard Piqué.

"Tom is an all-or-nothing character, he goes from zero to 100," the insider said of the superstar. "His friends have gently advised that he'd do well to dial it back."

The source went on to add that Cruise hasn't lost hope in finding a perfect partner because "he emphatically believes the right girl is out there.”

"There's no getting around that Tom's had some rotten luck lately," the insider added. "But he's totally on the market to date again."

This comes after it was revealed that the Waka Waka singer has begged Cruise "to stop flirting with her” as the situation is “too much” for her so soon split with Pique.

"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested,” an insider told Heat Magazine.

Shakira is said to have sent the message that she is not interested in dating Cruise "politely" to his team but he does not seem to have given up on her.

The insider said Cruise has been struggling for years to find the "right person," adding that he has "the highest standards" and won't settle for "second best" in a potential partner.


