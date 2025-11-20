Brooks Nader addresses Shaun White romance rumours

Photo: Brooks Nader sets the record straight about dating Nina Dobrev's ex Shaun White

Brooks Nader is shutting down speculation surrounding her and Nina Dobrev's ex-boyfriend, Shaun White.

Addressing the online chatter linking her to the Olympic snowboarder, the model told Us Weekly that photos taken outside an Alice + Olivia event in New York on November 12 painted the wrong picture.

“He was just saying, ‘Hi,’” she clarified.

“I was still in my car. I didn’t even get out,” she added.

For those unversed, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White began dating in late 2019 after meeting at a Tony Robbins event.

Their romance became more public when they were spotted on a South African safari in early 2020, and they went Instagram official that May. However, the couple ultimately split in September 2025.

While Nader does not take the rumors too seriously, she admitted that the constant speculation tends to alarm her dad.

“I swear I’m single and if I’m flirting, you’ve been there too. Do not judge me. Let me flirt in peace,” she joked.

“My poor dad, though, calls me every other day, and he’s like, ‘Now, who’s this one? Now, there’s another one. Now, who’s this one? And what am I supposed to tell my friends in Louisiana?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m having a damn conversation.’"

"It’s so crazy,” she remarked.