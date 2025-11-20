 
Geo News

Brooks Nader addresses Shaun White romance rumours

Brooks Nader has reacted to speculation surrounding her and Nina Dobrev's ex Shaun White

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Photo: Brooks Nader sets the record straight about dating Nina Dobrevs ex Shaun White
Photo: Brooks Nader sets the record straight about dating Nina Dobrev's ex Shaun White

Brooks Nader is shutting down speculation surrounding her and Nina Dobrev's ex-boyfriend, Shaun White.

Addressing the online chatter linking her to the Olympic snowboarder, the model told Us Weekly that photos taken outside an Alice + Olivia event in New York on November 12 painted the wrong picture.

“He was just saying, ‘Hi,’” she clarified. 

“I was still in my car. I didn’t even get out,” she added.

For those unversed, Nina Dobrev and Shaun White began dating in late 2019 after meeting at a Tony Robbins event. 

Their romance became more public when they were spotted on a South African safari in early 2020, and they went Instagram official that May. However, the couple ultimately split in September 2025.

While Nader does not take the rumors too seriously, she admitted that the constant speculation tends to alarm her dad.

“I swear I’m single and if I’m flirting, you’ve been there too. Do not judge me. Let me flirt in peace,” she joked. 

“My poor dad, though, calls me every other day, and he’s like, ‘Now, who’s this one? Now, there’s another one. Now, who’s this one? And what am I supposed to tell my friends in Louisiana?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m having a damn conversation.’"

"It’s so crazy,” she remarked.

More From Entertainment

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau take new approach to dating as romance deepens
Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau take new approach to dating as romance deepens
Normani embraces new chapter of creativity
Normani embraces new chapter of creativity
Mauricio Umansky reveals ex-wife Kyle Richards' reaction to his sultry photo shoot
Mauricio Umansky reveals ex-wife Kyle Richards' reaction to his sultry photo shoot
Katy Perry ‘excited' about romance with Justin Trudeau
Katy Perry ‘excited' about romance with Justin Trudeau
Glen Powell's A24 thriller gets bold new title
Glen Powell's A24 thriller gets bold new title
Dwayne Johnson honors original 'Jumanji' star as filming begins on final installment
Dwayne Johnson honors original 'Jumanji' star as filming begins on final installment
Drake likes negative comment about ex Serena Williams
Drake likes negative comment about ex Serena Williams
Keith Urban makes first awards show appearance since Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban makes first awards show appearance since Nicole Kidman split
Singer D4vd considered suspect in teen death case
Singer D4vd considered suspect in teen death case