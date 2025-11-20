Glen Powell’s A24 thriller gets bold new title

Glen Powell is returning to cinemas early next year as the star in a newly titled A24 film.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the studio will premiere writer-director John Patton Ford's new project, How to Make a Killing, in theaters on February 20, 2026.

Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris are also set to play the lead roles in the new thriller, which was previously titled Huntington.

How to Make a Killing is based on director Robert Hamer's 1949 British crime film Kind Hearts and Coronets. The new thriller follows Becket Redfellow (Glen), who has been abandoned by his extraordinarily affluent family and will go to any length to secure his inheritance.

Recently, in an interview with the publication, Glen said that he was excited for How to Make a Killing to hit cinemas soon.

“There’s going to be a new title that we will probably be debuting here in the next few weeks,” he said.

“But the movie is fantastic, and John Patton Ford is a great filmmaker. I can’t wait for people to see it," added the 37-year-old actor.

Glen can currently be seen in The Running Man, which was released in cinemas on November 12, 2025.