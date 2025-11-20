 
Geo News

Glen Powell's A24 thriller gets bold new title

Glen Powell set to play lead role in A24’s newly titled thriller 'How to Make a Killing': Here's everything we know so far

By
Zaid Bin Amir
|

November 20, 2025

Glen Powell’s A24 thriller gets bold new title
Glen Powell’s A24 thriller gets bold new title

Glen Powell is returning to cinemas early next year as the star in a newly titled A24 film.

The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the studio will premiere writer-director John Patton Ford's new project, How to Make a Killing, in theaters on February 20, 2026.

Margaret Qualley and Ed Harris are also set to play the lead roles in the new thriller, which was previously titled Huntington.

How to Make a Killing is based on director Robert Hamer's 1949 British crime film Kind Hearts and Coronets. The new thriller follows Becket Redfellow (Glen), who has been abandoned by his extraordinarily affluent family and will go to any length to secure his inheritance.

Recently, in an interview with the publication, Glen said that he was excited for How to Make a Killing to hit cinemas soon.

“There’s going to be a new title that we will probably be debuting here in the next few weeks,” he said.

“But the movie is fantastic, and John Patton Ford is a great filmmaker. I can’t wait for people to see it," added the 37-year-old actor.

Glen can currently be seen in The Running Man, which was released in cinemas on November 12, 2025.

More From Entertainment

Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles
Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles
Olivia Munn recalls unglamorous details of John Mulaney's balcony proposal
Olivia Munn recalls unglamorous details of John Mulaney's balcony proposal
Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle
Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle
Demi Lovato credits husband for saving her from depression
Demi Lovato credits husband for saving her from depression
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift is 'so magical' months after engagement
Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time
Major figure arrives on 'Harry Potter' series set for first time
Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title
Ethan Slater gives 'Wicked: For Good' star Jonathan Bailey new title
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?
Deborra Lee Furness was misunderstood post Hugh Jackman divorce?