Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau take new approach to dating as romance deepens

Photo: Here's how Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau have managed to save romance from public strutiny

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are reportedly going strong.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the singer cannot stop gushing about Trudeau behind the scenes, particularly about how great of a lover he is.

However, despite the growing affection, the pair has decided to be far more discreet about their relationship in public.

It is noteworthy that Trudeau and the Dark Horse singer made their first official appearance as a couple during Perry's birthday celebration at a cabaret show at Crazy Horse Paris.

"They've decided to be much more private about it," a source shared, adding that both are trying to stay low-key amid intense public and media speculation.

It is noteworthy that Katy and Justin first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted enjoying dinner together in Montreal back in July.

Their romance speculation intensified after they were later photographed kissing on a yacht in early October.

According to insiders, the two have been spending as much time together as their schedules allow.

However, they now want to protect the relationship from unnecessary scrutiny.