 
Geo News

Normani embraces new chapter of creativity

Normani addressed her future musical plans

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

Photo: Normani welcomes new creative chapter with open arms
Photo: Normani welcomes new creative chapter with open arms

Normani is embracing a new chapter and letting her creativity run free.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the 29-year-old singer revealed she is currently working on “creative new things,” more than a year after releasing her debut album Dopamine.

“I feel like I’m in such a creative and a sweet spot right now coming off of Dopamine, but also entering a new chapter in my life,” Normani said while discussing the launch of her first-ever fashion brand.

She went on to tease that there is even more in motion behind the scenes.

“In terms of my career, I mean, I don’t want to give too much away, but I’m definitely in the process of creative new things,” she shared. 

“I’m very excited and I feel more fearless than ever, [and] more grounded,” she remarked in conclusion.

More From Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson honors original 'Jumanji' star as filming begins on final installment
Dwayne Johnson honors original 'Jumanji' star as filming begins on final installment
Drake likes negative comment about ex Serena Williams
Drake likes negative comment about ex Serena Williams
Keith Urban makes first awards show appearance since Nicole Kidman split
Keith Urban makes first awards show appearance since Nicole Kidman split
Singer D4vd considered suspect in teen death case
Singer D4vd considered suspect in teen death case
Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles
Olivia Munn says Kate Middleton helped her articulate post-cancer struggles
Olivia Munn recalls unglamorous details of John Mulaney's balcony proposal
Olivia Munn recalls unglamorous details of John Mulaney's balcony proposal
Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle
Post Malone, ex-fiancée settle their daughter's custody battle
Demi Lovato credits husband for saving her from depression
Demi Lovato credits husband for saving her from depression
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez take major role at 2026 Met Gala