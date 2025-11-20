Normani embraces new chapter of creativity

November 20, 2025
Normani is embracing a new chapter and letting her creativity run free.
In a new chat with Us Weekly, the 29-year-old singer revealed she is currently working on “creative new things,” more than a year after releasing her debut album Dopamine.
“I feel like I’m in such a creative and a sweet spot right now coming off of Dopamine, but also entering a new chapter in my life,” Normani said while discussing the launch of her first-ever fashion brand.
She went on to tease that there is even more in motion behind the scenes.
“In terms of my career, I mean, I don’t want to give too much away, but I’m definitely in the process of creative new things,” she shared.
“I’m very excited and I feel more fearless than ever, [and] more grounded,” she remarked in conclusion.