Normani embraces new chapter of creativity

Photo: Normani welcomes new creative chapter with open arms

Normani is embracing a new chapter and letting her creativity run free.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the 29-year-old singer revealed she is currently working on “creative new things,” more than a year after releasing her debut album Dopamine.

“I feel like I’m in such a creative and a sweet spot right now coming off of Dopamine, but also entering a new chapter in my life,” Normani said while discussing the launch of her first-ever fashion brand.

She went on to tease that there is even more in motion behind the scenes.

“In terms of my career, I mean, I don’t want to give too much away, but I’m definitely in the process of creative new things,” she shared.

“I’m very excited and I feel more fearless than ever, [and] more grounded,” she remarked in conclusion.