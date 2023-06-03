Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly starting to officially move in different directions, and may wind up ‘splitting completely’.



Sky New contributor Angela Levin weighed in on all these accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started the chat off by saying, “Harry leans on her so much that it is a shame she didn’t put her own feelings to one side to support him.”

“Even walking down the aisle at Westminster Abbey must have been hard.”

“While his cousins were with their other halves, Harry was alone.”

Not to mention “using their son Archie’s fourth birthday as an excuse is complete nonsense.” Because “i’ve never heard of a child that age who could understand how a calendar works. Surely it could have been put it off for just one day.”

“All in all, it seems the couple are moving in opposite directions,” she also admitted before concluding.

For those unversed, these claims have come amid news that the duo is in line to divorce because of their 'roaring differences'.