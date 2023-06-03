 
menu menu menu
Royals
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly starting to officially move in different directions, and may wind up ‘splitting completely’.

Sky New contributor Angela Levin weighed in on all these accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

She started the chat off by saying, “Harry leans on her so much that it is a shame she didn’t put her own feelings to one side to support him.”

“Even walking down the aisle at Westminster Abbey must have been hard.”

“While his cousins were with their other halves, Harry was alone.”

Not to mention “using their son Archie’s fourth birthday as an excuse is complete nonsense.” Because “i’ve never heard of a child that age who could understand how a calendar works. Surely it could have been put it off for just one day.”

“All in all, it seems the couple are moving in opposite directions,” she also admitted before concluding.

For those unversed, these claims have come amid news that the duo is in line to divorce because of their 'roaring differences'.

More From Royals:

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday

Lilibet likely to receive FaceTime call from King Charles on her 2nd birthday
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘moving in opposite directions’
Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people

Prince William signs a surprise book deal to inspire young people
Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’ video

Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry ‘next in line to be ditched’
Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role

Prince William and Kate Middleton to be at odds with ‘ramped up’ role
Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?

Meghan Markle determined to ‘destroy’ royal family?
Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles video

Prince William and Kate Middleton bestowed ‘upgraded role’ by King Charles
‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles video

‘The Crown’ has ‘misconception’ about Camilla despite ‘loyalty’ to Charles
Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry contacts divorce lawyers amid rift rumours with Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’

Prince Harry ‘ludicrous’ in his ‘family wants’: ‘Why does that happen?’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal? video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to sell ‘Spare’ rights for a movie deal?
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton, Prince William Jordan trip
Prince William receives backlash after viral video video

Prince William receives backlash after viral video
Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused' video

Queen Elizabeth II got 'very much worse' at end: 'Was very confused'
King Charles 'digital mishap' with Commonwealth video attacked: 'For the love of God' video

King Charles 'digital mishap' with Commonwealth video attacked: 'For the love of God'
Prince Harry has not 'rock solid inheritance' like William: 'Has to be less confrontational' video

Prince Harry has not 'rock solid inheritance' like William: 'Has to be less confrontational'
Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

Sophie Wessex 'secret weapon' for King Charles success

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs' video

Prince Harry will split with Meghan in '5 years', will run with 'tail between his legs'
Prince William others take charge as King leaves ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince William others take charge as King leaves ahead of Harry's UK visit

Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’ video

Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’
Prince Andrew accuser left embarrassed outside US court

Prince Andrew accuser left embarrassed outside US court