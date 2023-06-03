Tom Holland spills the beans on his favorite Spider-Man movie

Tom Holland has been the live-action Spider-Man since 2016

Tom Holland, who has been playing the role of Spider-Man in live-action films since 2016, recently shared his favorite Spider-Man movie from the many beloved films produced by Marvel and Sony.

Surprisingly, he revealed that his favorite Spider-Man movie is one in which he did not appear. During an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday night, he stated that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the greatest Spider-Man movie ever made.

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved. Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn’t go because I’m here working."

“But I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, named Across the Spider-Verse was released in theatres on Friday.

The movie brings back Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld as the voices of Miles Morales/ Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy/ Spider-Woman and has received incredibly positive reviews. The sequel currently has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, Holland, who was recently seen in The Crowded Room, told Variety that Spider-Man 4 is currently in the talks but has been put on hold in solidarity with the writers’ strike.