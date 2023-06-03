Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she always keeps in her Chanel bags

Several other items include skincare products like jade rollers, a mirror, and a scar healing mask

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie revealed the items she always keeps stocked in her Chanel bags in a new interview with Vogue Japan. She presented two bags from the luxury brand, a smaller one and a larger one.

For her mini bag, she claimed: “This is my compact mini bag that has a little bit of the stuff that I need in life.”

The first item for her mini bag is her cellphone, revealing that she’s a very affectionate texter. “It holds my cell phone. I use my phone for messaging people. I love sending hearts to [them].”

The next item is her hair tie for whenever she needs to put her hair up. “Of course, I have a little scrunchie for my hair that also works as a bracelet if you want.”

Similar to many other idols, she always brings her AirPods with her everywhere she goes. “I have these AirPods. I listen to meditating music when I’m traveling in cars or airplanes. Just plug it in and zone out.”

Her final item for the mini bag is a gemstone trinket that she bought in Los Angeles.

For her big bag, she explained it holds a lot of items that she may need in an emergency situation. “I’m like a mom, I think, when it comes to bags. To me, I think moms always have everything ’emergency’ in their bags when they go out with their children. So I’m like a mom to myself.”

First off, she keeps a trusty hair clip on her at all times. “We start with a hair clip to tie up my hair whenever I need.”

Next up is her cat pouch, which she admitted that she doesn't have a specific use for and only bought it because of how it looked. “I thought it was cute so I bought it and then I just forced myself to put some stuff inside.”

Several other items include skincare products like jade rollers, a mirror, and a scar healing mask. She also keeps a keyring that a friend gifted to her as well as medication.

“This just has medical stuff in case of emergencies.”

She has a film camera with her to take photos when she’s inspired. “I have a cute film camera that I carry in my bag just in case I want to snap any moment in life. It’s usually the people that I’m with that I take my snaps of, or a cute puppy, or animals that happen to be near me. But I don’t use flash because they don’t like it.”