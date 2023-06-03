 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina once sang the wrong Punjabi song for him

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021
Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in 2021

Vicky Kaushal recently recalled that Katrina Kaif once learned a Punjabi song as a loving gesture toward him but hilariously picked the wrong song.

In a new revelation, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor recalled that his adoring wife Katrina once sang him a Punjabi song as a gesture of love. To his amusement, she had picked the opposite of a romantic song and didn’t know what the words meant.

He told her, “I’ll feel the romance in it but don’t sing it somewhere else.” He also revealed what the lines from the song meant, “mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga (If you cross me, I’ll shoot you).”

The actor, now 35, shared that Katrina has learnt some phrases from his mother-tongue. He said “Ask her ‘Ki haal chaal’? (How are you?) You will get, ‘Vadhiya hai’ (I’m fine)”.

The duo are one of the most talked-about and beloved couples of Bollywood and Kaushal has previously talked about the understanding between them as partners, saying, “I think we connect on a human level more than anything else. Emotions are universal, so when you find that person when you feel that you can genuinely be your true self, then nothing else matters.”

Meanwhile, Kaushal’s new rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is now in cinemas and he will next be seen in Sam Bahadur, a movie about India’s first Field Marshal. 

More From Showbiz:

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina once sang the wrong Punjabi song for him

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina once sang the wrong Punjabi song for him
Nimrat Kaur reminisces about ‘The Lunchbox’ co-star Irrfan Khan

Nimrat Kaur reminisces about ‘The Lunchbox’ co-star Irrfan Khan
Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt wish on parents’ 50th anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt wish on parents’ 50th anniversary
Vicky Kaushal says Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom for buying a ₹1600 towel

Vicky Kaushal says Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom for buying a ₹1600 towel
Nora Fatehi says people assumed she wanted to be ‘the next Katrina Kaif’

Nora Fatehi says people assumed she wanted to be ‘the next Katrina Kaif’
Dipika Kakar discusses the struggles of growing up in a broken family

Dipika Kakar discusses the struggles of growing up in a broken family
Vicky Kaushal gushes over Katrina Kaif as he dedicates romantic song to her

Vicky Kaushal gushes over Katrina Kaif as he dedicates romantic song to her
Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases

Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases
Zaheer Iqbal fuels rumors of romance with Sonakshi Sinha

Zaheer Iqbal fuels rumors of romance with Sonakshi Sinha
What movie is next for Salman Khan? Find Out

What movie is next for Salman Khan? Find Out
Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'
Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'
Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'
'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years

'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?
Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'
Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why
Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'