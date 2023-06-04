 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons

Eden Hazard exits Real Madrid after four challenging seasons. Twitter/MadridXtra
Real Madrid has announced that Eden Hazard will be leaving the club after four seasons plagued by injuries. 

Hazard, who joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a record fee, had a promising start but soon faced ankle injuries that hindered his performance. 

He made only 54 league appearances and scored seven goals during his time at the club. Real Madrid confirmed in a statement that Hazard will depart on June 30, 2023, and expressed their appreciation for him. 

Another forward, Marco Asensio, also revealed that he would be leaving Real Madrid at the end of his contract. Asensio had a successful tenure with the club, winning major titles, but struggled to secure a consistent starting position. 

The departure of both players is expected to be officially announced soon. Hazard's farewell will coincide with Real Madrid's last match of the season against Athletic. While Hazard initially wanted to stay, Real Madrid wanted him to leave, leading to an agreement for his departure. 

Retirement is a potential option for Hazard, although no decision has been made yet. Throughout his time at Real Madrid, Hazard made 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists. 

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid and played for the club for four seasons. However, he struggled with injuries and had a limited impact on the team's performance. In his 76 appearances for Real Madrid, he managed to score only seven goals.

During the 2019-20 season, Hazard made 22 appearances, scoring just one goal and providing three assists. The following season, 2020-21, he played 21 games, scoring three goals and assisting twice. 

In the 2021-22 season, Hazard made 23 appearances, scoring once and providing two assists. In the most recent season, 2022-23, he played 10 games but only managed to contribute with one assist.

Despite his limited on-field contributions, Hazard did manage to win eight trophies during his time at Real Madrid. These include the UEFA Champions League, Club World Cup, European Super Cup, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and two Spanish Super Cups.

