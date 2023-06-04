Ten Hag proud of Manchester United's strong season despite FA Cup loss to City. Twitter/brfootball

In the FA Cup final, Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to their rivals Manchester City, leaving manager Erik ten Hag's team feeling "broken."

The loss meant that the trophy ended up on the blue side of Manchester. Despite the defeat, Ten Hag expressed pride in his team's performance.

The season had its highs and lows for Manchester United. They started off strongly, winning the Carabao Cup in late February and even challenging for the Premier League title at one point, sparking talks of a potential domestic treble in Ten Hag's debut season. However, they ultimately finished third in the league, 14 points behind City.

Nevertheless, Ten Hag viewed the season as a success, highlighting the team's third-place finish, qualification for the Champions League, and their triumph in the Carabao Cup. He expressed his happiness with the progress made and praised his team for their overall performance.

The FA Cup final presented an opportunity for United to end City's hopes of achieving a historic treble, but they fell short. Ten Hag was disappointed with the two "soft" goals conceded to Ilkay Gundogan, who scored both with left-footed volleys, including a record-breaking goal just 12 seconds into the match. Despite the setback, United fought their way back into the game and had chances to equalize, but ultimately City deservedly secured the victory.

Looking ahead, Ten Hag's focus is on improving the club. He emphasized his commitment to restoring Manchester United to its former glory and stated that he has already discussed his ideas with the club. However, the future is uncertain due to the unresolved ownership situation and potential impact on transfer plans.

United's season showcased both triumphs and setbacks. While they ended their trophy drought and regained their place in the Champions League, heavy defeats against Brentford, Manchester City, and Liverpool highlighted areas of weakness. The team's reliance on Marcus Rashford's goals and a lack of alternative firepower upfront became apparent, especially in the absence of injured players like Anthony Martial and Antony.

To reach the standards set by Ten Hag, Manchester United will likely undergo an expensive summer rebuild. The club has been linked with Tottenham's Harry Kane, but acquiring him may prove challenging. Additionally, the goalkeeper position, with David de Gea's contract expiring soon, and the unsettled ownership situation pose further complications for the club.