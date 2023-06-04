 
Kanye West bags impressive amount from Yeezy sale: report

Adidas has started to unload Yeezy leftovers to the market, which reportedly benefited Kanye West $25 million in 24 hours.

An Instagram account named @Kanyewestaurant_ claimed that more than 682,300 pairs of sneakers were sold, which reportedly translated to a $25 million payday for Kanye West.

In other reports, West is set to gain over $140 million from the sales as West owed 11 percent of each Yeezy product sold, DigitalMusicNews reports.

But, it’s pertinent to mention here that the accurate sales figure may differ from the claim because due to unclarity that the reported figure minus the company’s planned donations.

Previously, after upending the relationship with polarising hip-hop star after his antisemitism controversies.

But the company was dogged by mountains of unsold Yeezy worth over $1 billion.

However, after much to-and-fro, the German shoemaker decided to sell the sneakers and will direct some profits to anti-hate groups, such as Anti-Defamation League and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change.

Also, Nike confided to Adidas about West's red flags; however, the latter ignored the warnings and continued the partnership with the controversial rapper.

The shocking revelation was unearthed by a report in Bloomberg as the polarising rap star collaborated with Nike on his Air Yeezy, launched in 2009.

