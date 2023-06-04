Chiranjeevi slams journalist for 'writing nonsense' amid cancer rumours

Chiranjeevi admits going for tests and checkups

Chiranjeevi, took it to his Twitter handle, to slam journalist for spreading nonsense news regarding him being diagnosed with cancer.

While dashing down all the rumours, Chiranjeevi shared that he did went for checkup and tests that is how he discovered a growth a non-cancerous polypus which could have been turned into a cancer if wasn’t tested at the right time.

The Godfather actor cleared the rumours by writing a tweet on his Twitter handle in Telugu.

As translated by Pinkvilla, the tweet read: “A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer center. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests.”

“I only said, 'If I hadn't done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer'. That's why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening', I only said.”

He further slammed the media and journalist for spreading wrong news. “Also, an appeal to such journalists. Don't write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt.”

Chiranjeevi’s beloved fans, who were really worried over the upsetting news, took a breath of sigh after the clarification.

One of the fans wrote: “Thank God… since it got detected at early stages.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Long live chiranjeevi garu!”

Work wise, Chiranjeevi is all set to feature in film Bholaa Shankar opposite Tamannaah Bhatia and Keerthy Suresh.