 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan shares dramatic story of his and Gauri Khan's marriage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan reveals that Gauri Khans parents were not in support of her marriage with him
Shah Rukh Khan reveals that Gauri Khan's parents were not in support of her marriage with him

Shah Rukh Khan has shared his dramatic marriage story in an interview.

SRK revealed that before marriage, he faced opposition from Gauri’s family and later after marriage he faced backlash from some religious institutions for marrying a girl outside his religion.

The Pathaan actor, while talking to BBC, admitted that if he had been in place of Gauri’s parents, he would also have opposed and stopped his daughter to marry a guy like him.

As per News 18, SRK said: “Now I look ok, I wear a suit and my hair is combed back. But at that time, I had hair all over here (pointing towards his forehead) and I was from a different religion. I wanted to be an actor.”

“So, with this combination, if somebody came up to me and if I had a daughter and they said, ‘See my head is like this, I am from a different religion, and I want to be a film star’, I would say, ‘Just pack your bags and get out of the house before I kick you out’.

He remarked: “So, I think they were completely right in not wanting their daughter to marry me.”

While speaking about the opposition after marriage, he added: “We had protests outside the house. Fortunately, I didn’t have a house in my name, so I had given a friend’s address.”

“Instead of throwing stones at me, they were throwing stones at him. My friend Sanjay was calling me saying, ‘They are throwing stones at my house’. That happened. So, we had to keep it (their marriage) a little under the wrap and get it done.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991. Today, the duo is happily married having three children; Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

More From Showbiz:

Kangana Ranaut blames herself for starting 'airport looks' trend in India

Kangana Ranaut blames herself for starting 'airport looks' trend in India
Shah Rukh Khan shares dramatic story of his and Gauri Khan's marriage

Shah Rukh Khan shares dramatic story of his and Gauri Khan's marriage
Chiranjeevi slams journalist for 'writing nonsense' amid cancer rumours

Chiranjeevi slams journalist for 'writing nonsense' amid cancer rumours
Shahid Kapoor on Hollywood debut: 'I don’t think that’s right'

Shahid Kapoor on Hollywood debut: 'I don’t think that’s right'
Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina once sang the wrong Punjabi song for him

Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina once sang the wrong Punjabi song for him
Nimrat Kaur reminisces about ‘The Lunchbox’ co-star Irrfan Khan

Nimrat Kaur reminisces about ‘The Lunchbox’ co-star Irrfan Khan
Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt wish on parents’ 50th anniversary

Abhishek Bachchan pens heartfelt wish on parents’ 50th anniversary
Vicky Kaushal says Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom for buying a ₹1600 towel

Vicky Kaushal says Sara Ali Khan scolded her mom for buying a ₹1600 towel
Nora Fatehi says people assumed she wanted to be ‘the next Katrina Kaif’

Nora Fatehi says people assumed she wanted to be ‘the next Katrina Kaif’
Dipika Kakar discusses the struggles of growing up in a broken family

Dipika Kakar discusses the struggles of growing up in a broken family
Vicky Kaushal gushes over Katrina Kaif as he dedicates romantic song to her

Vicky Kaushal gushes over Katrina Kaif as he dedicates romantic song to her
Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases

Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases
Zaheer Iqbal fuels rumors of romance with Sonakshi Sinha

Zaheer Iqbal fuels rumors of romance with Sonakshi Sinha
What movie is next for Salman Khan? Find Out

What movie is next for Salman Khan? Find Out
Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'
Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'
Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'
'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years

'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?
Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'