 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

Riley Keough may have worked hard for her roles that she has portrayed, but she is also aware of the privilege that brought her those opportunities in the first place.

In an interview with the Guardian, the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 33, admitted that having belonging to a famous family did help open doors for her.

“Amazing opportunities! I walked into agencies, met with agents,” the granddaughter of Elvis Presley and Priscilla told the outlet.

While she had the privilege of opportunities, Keough was still having second thoughts over fears that she “wouldn’t be taken seriously.”

However, Keough went on to land a breakthrough film role in Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015, followed by American Honey, and the TV shows The Girlfriend Experience and Daisy Jones & the Six.

Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’

The actress also detailed how she made War Pony, her directorial debut with friend and producing partner Gina Gammell, which won Caméra d’Or award for best debut feature at the Cannes film festival last year.

War Pony is the story of two young Oglala Lakota men on “the rez” whose lives cross paths at the end of the movie. The script was written by Bill Reddy and Sioux Bob (with Gammell), who she met in 2015 in a motel in South Dakota waiting to shoot a scene in Andrea Arnold’s American Honey.

Earlier in March, Keough shared her experience in an interview with Net-a-Porter of finally being validated after her movie played at 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

For Keough, being recognised at Cannes meant a lot more than just having her name on a trophy.

Keough admitted that in the past she “found it easier to sort of disengage and play dumb. I think it’s years of being a female, going, ‘Please listen, I know what I’m talking about’ – and then it not amounting to anything… So, it was a moment, as a woman, where you go, ‘F--k you’. I am not here by accident. I put a lot of work in to be here.”

War Pony is slated for release on June 9, 2023 (United Kingdom) July 28, 2023 (United States).

More From Entertainment:

Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’ video

Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby
'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy

'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy
Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to 'Spider-Verse'

Oscar Isaac pitches Pedro Pascal to 'Spider-Verse'
Dr. Phil squares blame for 2016 Shelley Duvall's interview on 'promotions'

Dr. Phil squares blame for 2016 Shelley Duvall's interview on 'promotions'
Kate Winslet recalls 'unexpected' hate from media

Kate Winslet recalls 'unexpected' hate from media
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' widens Daniel Kaluuya craft

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' widens Daniel Kaluuya craft
Jared Leto 'lizardness' helps him sans tears for 17 years

Jared Leto 'lizardness' helps him sans tears for 17 years
Piper Perabo teases 'Yellowstone' universe amid series cancellation

Piper Perabo teases 'Yellowstone' universe amid series cancellation
Jax Taylor rips apart Tom Sandoval for Ariana Madix's cheat

Jax Taylor rips apart Tom Sandoval for Ariana Madix's cheat
Kanye West bags 'millions' from Yeezy sale

Kanye West bags 'millions' from Yeezy sale
'The Little Mermaid' called out for 'whitewashing slavery'

'The Little Mermaid' called out for 'whitewashing slavery'

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz put dispute rumours to rest

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz put dispute rumours to rest
Jennifer Aniston leaves fans crying with her emotional post about Dolly

Jennifer Aniston leaves fans crying with her emotional post about Dolly
Brad Pitt reveals his moment of disappointment

Brad Pitt reveals his moment of disappointment
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spark reactions with their latest outing in Malibu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker spark reactions with their latest outing in Malibu
Chris Hemsworth embarrasses himself as he imitates Arnold Schwarzenegger video

Chris Hemsworth embarrasses himself as he imitates Arnold Schwarzenegger
K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals three scariest members

K-pop group Twice’s Nayeon reveals three scariest members
Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she always keeps in her Chanel bags

Blackpink’s Jennie reveals what she always keeps in her Chanel bags
Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar disapprove of 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' as overblown

Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar disapprove of 'Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets' as overblown
Tom Holland spills the beans on his favorite Spider-Man movie

Tom Holland spills the beans on his favorite Spider-Man movie