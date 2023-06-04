Meghan Markle’s Doria is an ‘absent enabling mother’

Meghan Markle has standing accused of behaving like her mother who was an ‘absent mother’ and enabler’.



Aristocrat Lady Colin Campbell made these accusations against Meghan Markle and her mother Doria.

The converastion arose once Lady C started discussing the shocking tendencies that Meghan’s mother Doria harbors.

In a new YouTube video she touched on Thomas Markle’s dedication to her schooling and bashed Doria for being “absent from Meghan’s life for 10 years.”

Lady C even went as far as to brand Doria an ‘enabler’ and ‘not Mother of the Year’ because “she and Meghan are similar.”

“They have the same boundaries,” she also added before admitting “Doria encouraged her to be loose and free… Doria’s attitude was very relaxed.”

At the end of theday, “the techniques of these two woman are terrible, including thinking something is racist if someone does not give you your way. This is my own opinion.”