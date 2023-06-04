 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Dwayne Johnson 'very impressed' with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has recently hailed Halle Bailey for her amazing performance in The Little Mermaid.

On Sunday, the Black Adam actor took to Instagram and posted a video of him along with kids, who he called the “Little Queens”.

In the clip, the Jungle Cruise star asked the kids about the movie The Little Mermaid, to which they reply that they “loved” it.

Also, Dwayne thanked Halle, director Rob Marshall as well as Disney for being “gracious and kind”.

He also expressed his gratitude for the “invite, the movie, the toys, the SNACKS”.

Gushing about Halle’s performance in the live-action movie, the Jumanji actor said, “I’m very impressed with Halle’s performance on the big screen – what presence and charisma, but perhaps more importantly – I have been super impressed with Halle’s grace and mana as she’s moved through this global spotlight with maturity and soul”.

“I didn’t realise it, till these little munchkins asked me to google her but Halle’s just a kid herself,” wrote the Red Notice actor.

Dwayne encouraged Halle to “keep being the hardest worker in the room and sky’s the limit”.

“Look forward to working with you one day,” remarked the actor.

While touching upon the diversity in the movie, the Rampage actor stated, “The coolest part of the day for me as a proud girl dad was watching our little girls of colour, watch Halle and all the mermaids on the big screen.”

“These little ones didn’t think twice about it because that’s their norm,” he concluded. 

