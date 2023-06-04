 
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Comedy series Uncoupled is the latest television production to be impacted by the ongoing writers strike.

Actor Neil Patrick Harris, who portrays Michael in the series, confirmed on ‘The View’ that filming has been postponed.

“We were going to start filming it in the beginning of July but the writers’ strike is happening,” the Harris said. “So, everything is sort of on pause – go writers, writers strong.”

Uncertain about when production might resume Harris said: “we’re just going to wait until that [writers strike] plays itself out.”

He continued, “Hopefully we’ll be able to start filming in warm weather. We filmed season one in cold weather and it’s less fun to have like dating shows where you’re walking down Central Park and like freezing and shivering. [It’s] more fun in a tank top.”

The show follows Michael (Neil Patrick Harris) as he tries to start from scratch after his long-time partner (Tuc Watkins) leaves and he’s left to explore the dating world in his 40s.

The Writers Guild has been protesting since the beginning of May after discussions between WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reached an impasse.

