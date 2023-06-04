 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 04, 2023

He claimed that his infidelity began with a kiss when the young man was 20 years old
He claimed that his infidelity began with a kiss when the young man was 20 years old

Public phone-ins on This Morning will be “heavily vetted” to keep the hosts from facing outbursts over the former host Phillip Schofield's scandal. Holly Willoughby will be appearing on the show after taking an early vacation with her family.

The production staff will be taking on the responsibility of scanning the calls, and segments including audience interactions will also be minimized to avoid any abuse being directed their way.

The news comes amid reports that Holly is preparing to present a “honest and personal statement” on the whole scandal surrounding her co-host of over a decade, who revealed to the Daily Mail that he had an affair with a younger man while still married to his wife.

She will be joined by the former guest host Josie Gibson who will take a permanent position as a co-host on Mondays and Tuesdays with Willoughby. There have also been reports that she is being eyed by BBC bosses as they seek to take her away from ITV.

The This Morning social media pages have generally kept silent on Phillip Schofield’s affair with the man who he worked with and met when he was 15 years old. In a new BBC interview, he claimed that his infidelity began with a kiss when the young man was 20 years old.

More From Entertainment:

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

Matty Healy shares smooch with male security guard while performing 'Robbers'

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer

‘The Full Monty’ star Hugo Speer dropped by Disney after runner found him naked in trailer
Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal

Calls made to ‘This Morning’ “will be heavily vetted” amid Phillip Schofield scandal
Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike

Neil Patrick Harris' series 'Uncoupled' postponed amid WGA strike
Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek

Priyanka Chopra and mom enjoy Beyonce’s Renaissance show with Salma Hayek
Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark

Noel Gallagher berates 1975, Matty Healy following Oasis remark
Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode

Britain's Got Talent viewers share complaint of new episode
Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery

Here’s the secret meaning behind Taylor Swift’s Era Tour jewellery
Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor

Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah ‘bans’ ex-girlfriend from meeting actor
Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby not shying away from Phillip Schofield scandal
Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan

Jemele Hill never asked Spotify for same deal as Joe Rogan
Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants

Dua Lipa calls out UK Government for ‘small-minded’ remarks on migrants
Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ video

Hailee Steinfeld on ‘emotional’ Gwen Stacy scenes in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’

Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino

Christina Applegate wants to get a little stronger, reveals David Faustino
Dwayne Johnson ‘very impressed’ with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch video

Dwayne Johnson ‘very impressed’ with Halle Bailey in Little Mermaid: Watch
Andrew Tate denies misogyny allegations, backpedals on previous remarks

Andrew Tate denies misogyny allegations, backpedals on previous remarks
Hilary Duff marks ‘handsome’ Matthew Koma’s birthday with special tribute

Hilary Duff marks ‘handsome’ Matthew Koma’s birthday with special tribute
Eva Longoria reflects on her close friendship with ‘loyal’ Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria reflects on her close friendship with ‘loyal’ Victoria Beckham
Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’ video

Riley Keough admits privilege brought her to ‘amazing opportunities’

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby

Jessie J pens heartfelt tribute to boyfriend after welcoming their first baby
'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy

'The Flash 2' script is completed amid Ezra Miller controversy