Shahid Kapoor recalls filmmakers stalled him for two years before his debut

Shahid Kapoor starred alongside Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala in 'Ishq Vishk'

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, who is celebrating the completion of 20 years of his acting career, recalled how Ishq Vishk makers stalled him for two years before his debut in 2003.

Sahid Kapoor entered Bollywood with the 2003 hit teen-romance Ishq Vishk which was directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Ramesh Surani.

To celebrate his 20 years in the industry, the Bloody Daddy actor and his wife threw a party and invited the director and producer of his first film.

During the party, the filmmakers recalled how Shahid used to be very eager to launch his career in acting and visited their office everyday saying, “Sir mujhe film karni hai, film karni hai (Sir, I want to do a film).” One of them added, “In fact, I actually stalled you for two and a half years from debuting because you were in such a hurry.”

In retrospect, the actor thinks it worked out for him that way. He says that even though his debut was stalled for two years, he was still too young and work opportunities were rare.

"Even when I made my debut, I felt I was too young. I had no co-actors of my age, nobody wrote scripts like that, it was a struggle."

As Shahid completes 20 years in Bollywood, he expressed gratitude for lasting that long in the limelight. He also says that he likes to be unpredictable in his choice of projects and wishes to play diverse characters.