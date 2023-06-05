 
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will 'live to regret' as children will have 'no relatives'

Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will regret leaving the UK, says expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will face a divide between their own children as they reside away from their roots.

Royal expert Graydon Carter says Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will “live to regret” the family rift.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the expert said: “Harry and Meghan are just fascinating concepts.

“They’ve done something they’ll live to regret, which is their children have no relatives.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children also live in the UK, the expert added, noting: “They have no cousins that they see, or uncles or aunts, and they don’t see grandparents, except for one.

“That will come back to haunt them at a certain point.

“They have too much attention – for people like that, unavailability is your greatest asset.

“If you’re out there too much, the public has a chance to get sick of you," he added.

