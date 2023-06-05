Future of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘hanging by a thread’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have the world waiting with “baited and un baited breath” to confirm what they intend to do with their brand identity moving forward.



Royal journalist Jennie Bond weighed in on the rift that exist between the Sussex's and the rest of the Firm.

The observation has been made in Ms Bond's iNews piece where Ms Bond weighed in on the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s brand surviving without royal content.

She was even quoted saying, “Harry and Meghan still have their lucrative Netflix and Spotify contracts to fulfill, and they will have to come up with some viable commercial content,” to make their popularity stick.

However, considering that “their brand is their connection to royalty and it’s hard to see how they will avoid capitalising further on this.”

“If true, then their decision to stop disclosing private information about the rest of the family will obviously be very welcome.”

But “the only trouble is that when all is said and done, the rumours from California come thick and fast.”

“Only Harry and Meghan know whether this latest gem has any truth. Because “last week the story being spun was quite the opposite: that they still had plenty to say, and were planning to put it all in a lengthy Netflix documentary.”

“We shall all just have to wait with bated, or perhaps unbated, breath,” to confirm what the future Montecito brand will hold.