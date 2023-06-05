The Weeknd thanks fans for ‘faithful’ support as 'The Idol' premieres

Canadian singer The Weeknd has thanked his fans for ‘faithful’ support following the premiere of his show The Idol, also co-stars Johnny Depp daughter Lily-Rose Depp.



The Save Your Tears singer shared the message with caption, “To my loving fans…”

The musician said, “From my heart to yours, thank you for your faithful support as we brought this vision to life. It has been a beautiful and emotional journey to make this show, and you have stuck with me from beginning to end. It hasn’t been easy, but the best things never are.”

He further said, “Making this show has been as challenging and rewarding as anything else I’ve ever done.

“Out of all the things I’ve learned, the one thing that keeps sticking with me is that there is always a way to see your dreams through to the end. This is as much yours as it is mine and it means so much that we get to finally experience it together.”

The Weeknd concluded, “To everyone involved… what can I say? I’ve found a family. Now enjoy the show.”