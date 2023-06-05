 
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Web Desk

Tom Cruise reacts after Shakira allegedly chose Lewis Hamilton over him

Web Desk

Monday Jun 05, 2023

File Footage 

Tom Cruise had his ego “dented” after Shakira rejected his advances and asked him to stop flirting with her amid rumours that she is dating Lewis Hamilton.

After meeting the Mission: Impossible star at the Formula 1 Grand Prix, the Waka Waka singer was seen mingling with Hamilton on a dinner date in Miami.

Since then, the fans of the Columbian singer, who parted ways with Gerard Pique last year, are speculating that she is romantically involved with the seven-time world champion.

The rumours are reportedly not sitting well with Cruise, who always considered Hamilton his “buddy,” claimed an insider to Radar Online.

“It was a huge dent to Tom’s ego,” the insider spoke of Cruise’s reaction after Shakira’s rejection. “It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy.”

This comes after it was reported that Cruise told his friends that he and Shakira “had incredible chemistry and taking it as a slam dunk they’d be dating in no time."

However, an insider revealed to Heat Magazine that Shakira begged Cruise "to stop flirting with her” as the situation is “too much” for her so soon split with Pique.

"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested,” an insider said.

Shakira is said to have sent the message that she is not interested in dating Cruise "politely" to his team but he does not seem to have given up on her.

The insider said Cruise has been struggling for years to find the "right person," adding that he has "the highest standards" and won't settle for "second best" in a potential partner.


