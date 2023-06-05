 
Royals
Monday Jun 05, 2023
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry’s inability to “find a haircut that hides the fact he is going as bald as Bruce Willis.”

Royal commentator and author Mary Madigan made these accusatory claims.

Madigan believe that while “Prince Harry’s been having a hard time, no one feels sorry for him, and I blame the cost-of-living crisis.”

She even added a little quip amid her accusations, and said, “Inflation is at 7 per cent and I am about 3 per cent invested in Harry’s happiness right now.”

After all, “You only have to step into a supermarket and look at the price of tomatoes for all your empathy for Harry to be drained from your middle class body.”

Especially since “Harry’s currently at a weird point in his life, I’d say career, but well … he hasn’t really had one.”

In Madigan’s eyes this is only exuberated by the fact that “Harry fell out with his family, is in an ongoing feud with paparazzi and can’t seem to find a haircut that hides the fact he is going as bald as Bruce Willis.”

“At this point it seems like he is one bad day away from wearing a fedora and dressing like Guy Sebastian when he was a judge on The Voice.”

“Harry is trying to find himself and everyone else is losing their patience with him.”

