Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’

Experts fear Prince Harry may wind up falling too far down the rabbit hole to make a comeback.

Royal commentator and author Mary Madigan made these accusatory claims.

According to a report by News.com.au, “Prince Harry is privileged that he can throw all his privileges away and just head over to Hollywood and appear on talks show to complain about his family.”

“Do you know where the rest of us complain about our family?" she asked before adding "to our therapist, we only get to do it for 10 sessions, and then the government stops subsidising it, and we can’t even afford to go anymore.”

Before signing off she did admit, “I understand that Harry’s mad that his family and he is trying to establish himself outside of his family and he also feels like he has been hard done by," but "he needs to get some perspective before he falls to far out of public favour.”