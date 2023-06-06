 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II only made her final balcony appearance after an emotional message from King Charles.

Her Majesty, who was 96-years-old at the time of her Platinum Jubilee, was especially asked by her heir to attend the Trooping the Colours fly-past.

At the time, a source told the Daily Mail: "The Queen only decided that she would go to London about three hours before the balcony appearance.

"She was not feeling brilliant but the [former] Prince of Wales had called her and told her [that] she really ought to come if she could.

"He told her there were so many people desperate to see her and he convinced her to come."

Queen later told the public that she was "humbled and deeply touched" b the outpour of love.

Months later, Her Majesty passed away at Balmoral Castle.

At the time, Buckingham Palace announced the news of her demise in a special statement.

King Charles III said of the death: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

More From Royals:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'
Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?

Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?
'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age

'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age
Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London

Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London
Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy
Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’
Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’ video

Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’
Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’

Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child
Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court
Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’ video

Meghan Markle is ‘cratering’ Prince Harry’s PR: ‘He’s in tatters’
Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’ video

Prince Harry’s happiness ‘isn’t the world’s priority’
King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha

King Charles, Camilla ‘saddened’ over train crash in Odisha
Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’

Prince Harry fighting the world with ‘a double-edged sword’
Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial

Judge not happy at Prince Harry’s absence on opening day of trial