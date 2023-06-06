Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner break silence on their ‘feud’ rumours

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner set the record straight of their rumoured rift while they relaxed, soaking in the sun.

According to Page Six, the two besties were vacationing separately in the French Rivera, but had to take matters into their own hands as rumours of their fallout swirled in the headlines.

The rumours mill started running when Bieber and Jenner were spotted at the coast of France with different friend groups last week.

To quash the claims, Bieber posted a photo on Instagram Stories of the two supermodels, looking through the doggy filter, while they were dressed in bikinis lying in pool chairs and giving a thumbs up.

On top of the image, Bieber wrote “feuding.”

The Rhode founder, 26, also posted several selfies and a video of herself dancing on a boat docked off the coast. Other clips showed her paddle boarding and dancing.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star hung out with influencers Haze and Simi Khandra.

A report in the US Sun last week alleged Hailey and husband Justin Bieber were reportedly spotted hanging out with Jenner’s ex Devin Booker whilst in France. Kendall, meanwhile, was said to be spending her time with rumoured new boyfriend Bad Bunny.

Kendall, 27, and Hailey, 26, have actually been best friends for over a decade. The two talked about how they became friends in a 2021 episode of Hailey’s YouTube series, Who’s in My Bathroom?.

Hailey revealed that they first met at The Hunger Games premiere in 2012 and met through Kylie Jenner.

“I love you both,” said Hailey. “You and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time, and I lived in New York and you needed a friend. And boy, did we take that city by storm.”