Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday

Lilibet has received love and greetings from Academy Award-winning US actress and producer Viola Davis on her second birthday as the royal family snubbed the Princess.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Princess Lilibet turned two on Sunday, June 4.

Commenting on a video posted by the Instagram account, hrhofsussex, Davis wrote: "The sweetest!! Happiest of birthdays” followed by numerous heart emoji.

Earlier, the video was shared saying, “Happy 2nd Birthday to the sweetest little royal in all the land, Princess Lilibet Diana!”

“In just two short years, Lili has captured our hearts and proven that being a Princess knows no borders.”

Meghan Markle and Harry reportedly celebrated Lilibet second birthday on Sunday at their California home.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the royal family snubbed Lilibet on her birthday and did not send greetings to the princess publicly.

