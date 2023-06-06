Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly had 'warned' his father King Charles prior to his daughter Lilibet’s second birthday on Sunday.



According to reports, while King Charles was eager to shower his granddaughter Lilibet with lavish presents, it seemed the Duke of Sussex had other plans.

The New Idea, citing an insider, had reported King Charles was reportedly planning an extra-sweet birthday surprise for Lilibet.

The monarch was planning on giving a sweet gift to his youngest granddaughter on her second birthday.

The publication had reported the King wanted to give Princess Lilibet something she ‘will use and be hers.’

The source said, “Charles has had his aides looking at a custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.”

Now OK! Citing a source, claimed "Harry has warned Charles [however] to be less extravagant."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly celebrated Lilibet’s birthday in California with an “all-American affair”, however, the royals seemingly snubbed the Princess by not sending any greetings.