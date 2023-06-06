 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry reportedly had 'warned' his father King Charles prior to his daughter Lilibet’s second birthday on Sunday.

According to reports, while King Charles was eager to shower his granddaughter Lilibet with lavish presents, it seemed the Duke of Sussex had other plans.

The New Idea, citing an insider, had reported King Charles was reportedly planning an extra-sweet birthday surprise for Lilibet.

The monarch was planning on giving a sweet gift to his youngest granddaughter on her second birthday.

The publication had reported the King wanted to give Princess Lilibet something she ‘will use and be hers.’

The source said, “Charles has had his aides looking at a custom-made cubby house, similar to what the Queen and Princess Margaret had when they were girls.”

Now OK! Citing a source, claimed "Harry has warned Charles [however] to be less extravagant."

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly celebrated Lilibet’s birthday in California with an “all-American affair”, however, the royals seemingly snubbed the Princess by not sending any greetings.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report video

Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report
Royal expert claims judge ‘absolutely furious’ at Prince Harry’s absence

Royal expert claims judge ‘absolutely furious’ at Prince Harry’s absence
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches
Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court video

Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court
Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?

Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles video

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has 'affected' THIS Royal couple 'more than anyone else'
Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?

Meghan Markle grateful to British tabloid for 'ruining' Harry and Chelsy Davy's relationship?
'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age

'Seeds of discord' between Prince Harry, William began to be sown at early age
Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London

Prince Harry did Princess Eugenie a favour after arriving in London
Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry’s lawyer reveals shocking details about Duke's affair with Chelsy Davy
Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Old friend ditches Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day

Sarah Ferguson shares her resolve on World Environment Day
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s marriage facing ‘pretty strong headwinds’
Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’ video

Prince Harry has always ‘had it very good’: ‘Has always been filthy rich’
Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’

Prince Harry’s mad at King Charles ‘but he needs to get some perspective’
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child

Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child
Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’

Prince Harry is constantly ‘milking sympathy out of people’
Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday

Royal family shares first post after Lilibet 2nd birthday
Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court

Prince Harry's lawyer reads out Princess Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore in court