Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Govt employees to get salaries ahead of Eid ul Adha

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

A money changer counts Pakistani rupee notes in Karachi in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

In a bid to facilitate public employees amid the skyrocketing inflation, the Sindh government on Tuesday announced the release of salaries of Muslim employees for the month of June ahead of Eid ul Adha, which is likely to fall on 29 of this month.

According to a notification issued by the finance department, full pay with allowances and pension for the month of June will be disbursed on June 23 to all the Muslim employees working under the provincial government.

The finance department directed all the departments that come under the jurisdiction of the Sindh government to release salaries of the employees on June 23 instead of July 1st, the notification read.

It is pertinent to mention here that Climate Data Processing Centre forecast that the Zil-Hajj moon could be sighted in Pakistan on June 19 (Monday).

The Met Office said that the moon will be born on June 18 at 9:37pm which could be sighted on June 19.

Consequently, the first Zil-Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday) and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

Muslims around the world celebrate the annual festival of Eid ul Adha with traditional and religious fervour.

The Eid involves slaughtering sheep, goats, cows and camels marking the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and in commemoration of Prophet Ibrahim's (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son Ismail on God's command.

Eid ul Adha marks the end of an annual Hajj, or pilgrimage to Makkah, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, and should be undertaken by every Muslim who can afford to do so.

