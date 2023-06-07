 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

Chris Hemsworth talked about the horrible accident of his Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner and how it made him realize that “any of us can go at any minute.”

Speaking to British GQ, the Thor star dished on turning 40 and his changed perspective of life following The Bourne Legacy actor’s near fatal accident.

Renner was trying to save his nephew from getting run over by snowplow but got crushed by it instead on January 1st, 2023, which left him with 30-plus broken bones.

"I don’t think I wanna turn 40," Hemsworth told the publication ahead of his 40th birthday on August 11th, 2023. "I still feel like I’m 25 and I’ve got heaps of time.”

“Now I’m like, 'Oh, I could be halfway. More than halfway,’” he added. "It is a lot of time. If I get there! The reality of 'I’m not going to be here forever' is sinking in."

Speaking of the time when he learnt about Renner’s accident, Hemsworth said, "We were all on our Avengers text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild.”

“None of us really knew how serious it was," Chris Hemsworth added. "I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realization of 'Wow, any of us can go at any minute…'"

“We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love,” he said.

